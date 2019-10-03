AUDIO: CASNR Experience the Power of Red Visit Day is October 12

The College of Agricultural Sciences and Natural Resources at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln is offering potential students a glimpse at what it means to be a member of the CASNR community. CASNR’s annual Experience the Power of Red Visit Day will be held on Oct. 12 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

With 30 diverse majors and a pre-professional program, CASNR creates an educational experience and positions students to have a lasting and impactful career that aligns with their passion. Experience the Power of Red Visit Day will expose potential students to their academic future.

“We want you to succeed and we know that this is the place where you can find the one-to-one connections to help you do that. You’ll meet faculty, staff and current students to learn first-hand what life at NEBRASKA is really like,” said College Relations Director Sue Ellen Pegg.

AUDIO: Taylor Hart and Carly Horstman from the CASNR recruitment office in an interview with the Rural Radio Network.

Due to renovations on East Campus, this year’s event will be held on Nebraska Innovation Campus.

The visit will begin at 9 a.m. with refreshments and a browsing session, where students get a brief introduction to each department in the college. Following a welcome at 9:45 a.m., students and parents will attend academic sessions that offer more in-depth information about each academic program. The event concludes with lunch and a scholarship drawing at 11:50 a.m. Optional tours of East Campus will begin at 1 p.m.

Advance registration is required by October 4. To register and to see the complete schedule for the day, visit go.unl.edu/casnrvisitday.