(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” for March 14, 2020 – with NU-system President, Ted Carter

BY Brandon Benitz | March 14, 2020
Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” program here in the Spring 2020 semester.  He’s once again joined by a special guest, the President of the University of Nebraska system, Walter “Ted” Carter.

This week, we chat about the strategic planning process sets forth some ambitious goals for growth and value over the next 5 years. Give us an update on that process and how it will benefit the NU-system; his thoughts on the most recent issue of “Pride of Place”, the quarterly magazine published by the University of Nebraska Foundation; his recent testimony in front of the Appropriations Committee at the Nebraska Legislature in support of the Nebraska Career Scholarships program; and more!

