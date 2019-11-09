(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with interim NU-system President, Dr. Susan Fritz – November 9, 2019

class="post-template-default single single-post postid-419018 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
BY Brandon Benitz | November 9, 2019
Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Fall 2019 semester.  He’s once again joined by a special guest, the interim-President of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Susan Fritz.

This week, we chatted face-to-face here in Kearney as part of her multi-day visit to the UNK campus, her schedule during that visit, and her biggest takeaways; the most recent NU Board of Regents meeting in Lincoln, which among other agenda items, included the designation of VDM Carter as the priority candidate for University of Nebraska president; other items on her agenda for the Board, including presentations from several University faculty who are doing leading research in both agriculture and healthcare; and more!

 

