(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with interim NU-system President, Dr. Susan Fritz – November 9, 2019

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Fall 2019 semester. He’s once again joined by a special guest, the interim-President of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Susan Fritz.

This week, we chatted face-to-face here in Kearney as part of her multi-day visit to the UNK campus, her schedule during that visit, and her biggest takeaways; the most recent NU Board of Regents meeting in Lincoln, which among other agenda items, included the designation of VDM Carter as the priority candidate for University of Nebraska president; other items on her agenda for the Board, including presentations from several University faculty who are doing leading research in both agriculture and healthcare; and more!