(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with Interim NU-system President, Dr. Susan Fritz

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Fall 2019 semester. He’s once again joined by a special guest, the interim-President of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Susan Fritz.

This week, Dr. Fritz talks about the census/headcount numbers were released earlier this week across the NU system; the importance of credit hour production and how that effects the University’s revenue; what the goal is for NU’s enrollment in the future; her trip to Husker Harvest Days earlier this week; and more!