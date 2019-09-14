class="post-template-default single single-post postid-407200 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.0.5 vc_responsive"
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with Interim NU-system President, Dr. Susan Fritz | KRVN Radio

BY Brandon Benitz | September 14, 2019
Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Fall 2019 semester.  He’s once again joined by a special guest, the interim-President of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Susan Fritz.

This week, Dr. Fritz talks about the census/headcount numbers were released earlier this week across the NU system; the importance of credit hour production and how that effects the University’s revenue; what the goal is for NU’s enrollment in the future; her trip to Husker Harvest Days earlier this week; and more!

 

