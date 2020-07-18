(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor with NCTA Dean, Dr. Larry Gossen – July 18, 2020

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2020 semester. This week, he’s joined for the first time by a special guest, Dr. Larry Gossen, the new Dean at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

Dr. Gossen updates us on his background, what brought him to NCTA; his goals, priorities, and vision for the campus; how recent NU-system budget announcements will impact the NCTA campus; and more!

To listen to this interview, click the link to the right.