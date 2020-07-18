class="post-template-default single single-post postid-472993 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor with NCTA Dean, Dr. Larry Gossen – July 18, 2020 | KRVN Radio

(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor with NCTA Dean, Dr. Larry Gossen – July 18, 2020

BY Brandon Benitz | July 18, 2020
Home News Regional News
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor with NCTA Dean, Dr. Larry Gossen – July 18, 2020
Dr. Larry Gosssen, Dean of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis. Courtesy of NCTA

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series  here in the Summer 2020 semester.  This week, he’s joined for the first time by a special guest, Dr. Larry Gossen, the new Dean at the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

Dr. Gossen updates us on his background, what brought him to NCTA; his goals, priorities, and vision for the campus; how recent NU-system budget announcements will impact the NCTA campus; and more!

To listen to this interview, click the link to the right.

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: