(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with NU-system interim President, Dr. Susan Fritz – December 21, 2019

BY Brandon Benitz | December 21, 2019
Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Fall 2019 semester.  He’s once again joined by a special guest, the interim-President of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Susan Fritz.

This week, Dr. Fritz chats about the recent announcement regarding the “Commit to Complete” campaign; her testimony to the Legislature about a plan the University is involved in to start up a statewide data system that would track student progress from pre-K through the workforce; her reflections on 2019, what stands out to her and what she’s looking forward to in the new year; and more!

