(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with NU-System President, Ted Carter – August 8, 2020 | KRVN Radio

BY Brandon Benitz | August 8, 2020
Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2020 semester.  He’s once again joined by a special guest, the President of the University of Nebraska system, Ted Carter.

This week, Brandon and President Carter sit down in Kearney on “Commencement Weekend” for UNK.  President Carter tells us about this very special commencement ceremony and a summary of your message to the graduates; how planning is coming along for the Fall semester and what his message is to the University community as they get ready to come back; what he’s most excited about for UNK for the upcoming school year and the years ahead; and more!

To listen to this interview, click the link to the right.

 

