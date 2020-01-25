(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with NU-system President, Ted Carter – January 25

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2020 semester. This week, he’s joined by a special guest, the President of the University of Nebraska system, Walter “Ted” Carter.

We chat about what was it was about the state of Nebraska, the University of Nebraska, and this position, that made him and his wife decide that this position was the right fit; his reflections on the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce’s annual meeting where he gave the keynote address; what his calendar will look like over the next few months as he settles into his new position; and more!

