(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with NU-system President, Ted Carter – June 20, 2020

BY Brandon Benitz | June 20, 2020
Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2020 semester.  He’s once again joined by a special guest, the President of the University of Nebraska system, Ted Carter.

This week, President Carter walks through the details of the 2020-2021 budget that he announced yesterday; his three guiding principles of leadership and how those helped him in a defining moment in Kosovo in 1999; leadership and concept of the “fog of war”, especially in these trying times; what Independence Day means to him; and more!

To listen to this interview, click the link to the right.

 

