(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with NU-system President, Ted Carter – October 9, 2020

Brandon Benitz continued his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Fall 2020 semester. He’s once joined by a special guest, the President of the University of Nebraska system, Ted Carter.

This week, President Carter chats about his recent testimony to the Nebraska Legislature and what is the University doing to jump-start economic growth in light of the pandemic; a new $92 million contract for the University to continue doing defense research for USSTRATCOM and the Department of Defense; a new initiative just launched by the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources to focus on rural prosperity; his recent trips to UNK and NCTA and what they both mean to the state of Nebraska; and more!

