class="post-template-default single single-post postid-484366 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with NU-system President, Ted Carter – September 12, 2020 | KRVN Radio

(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with NU-system President, Ted Carter – September 12, 2020

BY Brandon Benitz | September 12, 2020
Home News Regional News
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with NU-system President, Ted Carter – September 12, 2020

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” here in the Fall 2020 semester.  He’s once again joined by a special guest, the President of the University of Nebraska system, Ted Carter.

This week, President Carter talks about an op-ed piece he released last month, entitled “With Bias for Action, University can Lead Through a Period of Change”; a University-wide breakdown of the Fall 2020 enrollment numbers released earlier this week; how the Fall semester is going now that in-person classes are back in session; and more!

To listen to this interview, click the link below.

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share: