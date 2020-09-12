(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with NU-system President, Ted Carter – September 12, 2020

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” here in the Fall 2020 semester. He’s once again joined by a special guest, the President of the University of Nebraska system, Ted Carter.

This week, President Carter talks about an op-ed piece he released last month, entitled “With Bias for Action, University can Lead Through a Period of Change”; a University-wide breakdown of the Fall 2020 enrollment numbers released earlier this week; how the Fall semester is going now that in-person classes are back in session; and more!

To listen to this interview, click the link below.