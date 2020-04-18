class="post-template-default single single-post postid-455552 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.1 vc_responsive"
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with NU-system President, Ted Carter – April 18, 2020 | KRVN Radio

(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with NU-system President, Ted Carter – April 18, 2020

BY Brandon Benitz | April 18, 2020
Home News Regional News
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with NU-system President, Ted Carter – April 18, 2020

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2020 semester.  He’s once again joined by a special guest, the President of the University of Nebraska system, Walter “Ted” Carter.

This week, President Carter gives us a summary of what’s happened at the system level and a breakdown of how each campus has been affected and responded to COVID-19; in the midst of the pandemic, he completed his first 100 days in office and reflects on the highs, the lows, and what he has learned; at yesterday’s Board of Regents meeting, he announced a new affordability program at the University called ‘Nebraska Promise’ and explains the program and how it will help Nebraska students and families; and more!

To listen to this interview, click the link to the right.

 

© 2020 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
Share:
Comments