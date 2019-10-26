(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with Special Guest, Interim Dean at NCTA, Dr. Kelly Bruns – October 26, 2019

Brandon Benitz hosts a special edition of “Chat with the Chancellor” this week by welcoming in a first-time guest, Dr. Kelly Bruns, the interim Dean of the campus of the Nebraska College of Technical Agriculture in Curtis.

This week, we learn a little bit about Dr. Bruns, his background, what brought him to the University of Nebraska West Central Research & Extension Center in North Platte, and his vision for NCTA during his interim tenure; the census/headcount numbers at NCTA this Fall; the campus’ industry partnerships and how that leads to more and better hands-on learning for students; and more!