(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with special guest – NU-system interim President, Dr. Susan Fritz – October 12, 2019

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Fall 2019 semester. He’s once again joined by a special guest, the interim-President of the University of Nebraska system, Dr. Susan Fritz.

Dr. Fritz visited Kearney this week, so we chatted face-to-face about her multi-day visit to the UNK campus, her schedule during her time here in Kearney, what were her biggest takeaways, and what she sees for the future of the campus; a recap of her recent testimony before the Legislature on the topic of workforce development and what Nebraska needs to do to fill more high-demand, high-skill, high-wage jobs in the state; the many construction projects underway across the NU-system, especially in light of budget cuts a few years ago; and more!