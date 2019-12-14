(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – December 14, 2019

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Fall 2019 semester. He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we chat about that past two NU Board of Regents’ meetings (one in late October and another last week); UNK’s Women’s Studies Program recently celebrating its 30th anniversary; how UNK will be involved in the ‘Commit to Complete’ campaign to encourage Students to complete their college studies in a timely manner; and more!

