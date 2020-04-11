(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – April 11, 2020

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” segment here in the Spring 2020 semester. He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we talk about the Chancellor and his Cabinet hosting a video webinar to share perspectives, as well as reflections, on all that has occurred over past weeks regarding COVID-19, and outlook for future initiatives; the continuity of operations on campus, including the continued construction projects; how the campus can ensure academic integrity for all of its remote learning classes; and more!

To listen to this interview, click the link to the right.