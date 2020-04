Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” program here in the Spring 2020 semester. He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we talk extensively about the effect the COVID-19 coronavirus has had on the campus – what UNK has done, is doing, and what the projections look like for the months to come; success stories during this pandemic; and more!

To listen to this interview, click the link to the right.