(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – August 29, 2020

BY Brandon Benitz | August 29, 2020
Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series  here in the Fall 2020 semester.  He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, Chancellor Kristensen chats about the planning and preparation across the campus to keep everyone safe this semester; a new general studies curriculum that requires fewer hours for Undergraduate Students; UNK will be the first NU-system school to offer the “New Nebraskan” scholarship program and the details of that new program; and more!

To listen to this interview, click the link to the right.

 

