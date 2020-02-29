(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – February 28, 2020

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” program here in the Spring 2020 semester. He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we talk about the “No Limits Regional Student Research Conference”, an annual event sponsored by UNO, UNL, and UNK, that will be held in Kearney this year on March 6; the annual “Tech Edge Spring Conference”, that focused on “Innovation, Technology and Computer Science in Education”; how the Central Nebraska Area Health Education Center is working to help recruit and train health care workers to address critical shortages across the state; and more!

