(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – January 11, 2020

BY Brandon Benitz | January 11, 2020
Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2020 semester.  He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we discuss the University’s funding thru the idea of ‘buckets of money’, especially in light of UNK’s cutting 3 men’s sports programs 2 years ago, including men’s tennis; Kearney businessman Tom Henning who was recently recognized with the NU-system’s “Presidential Medal of Service”; the top 2-3 things on his agenda for the semester ahead; and more!

