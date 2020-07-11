(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – July 11, 2020

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2020 semester. He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, Chancellor Kristensen chats about the retirees who left campus this Spring; a new publication that the UNK College of Business and Technology has taken over and rebranded; how he’s experienced first-hand those Nebraska Students who have provided him world-class medical care over the past year; and more!

To listen to this interview, click the link to the right.