(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – June 13, 2020

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2020 semester. He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we talk about two events that happened on Thursday, June 4 – a gathering and several minutes of silence held at the Bell Tower and a Zoom Webinar that he and his Cabinet hosted that afternoon; the “Front Porch Videos” he’s produced, especially to welcome incoming Students to their virtual New Student Enrollment days; how virtual NSE is going overall; how the Fall numbers look; and more!

To listen to this interview, click the link to the right.