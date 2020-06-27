(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – June 27, 2020

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2020 semester. He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

Last week, NU-system President, Ted Carter announced the NU-system’s 2020-21 budget, which included a $43 million reduction over the next three years, plus an anticipated $30 million reduction for auxiliary services throughout that time. Chancellor Kristensen discusses the impact to the Kearney campus; recent initiatives that UNK is doing to make the campus a more open and inclusive environment for everyone; UNK’s plan to hold its combined Spring and Summer commencement outdoors at Ron and Carol Cope Stadium on Friday, July 31; what the 4th of July means to him and what will the Kristensen family be up to that weekend; and more!

