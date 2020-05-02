(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – May 2, 2020

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2020 semester. He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, Chancellor Kristensen reviews the most recent NU Board of Regents meeting on Friday, April 17; UNK’s plans to safely resume in-person teaching and learning for the Fall 2020 semester; non-COVID-19 related planning items for the remainder of the Spring, into the Summer, and Fall; and more!

To listen to this interview, click the link to the right.