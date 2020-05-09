(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – May 9, 2020

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” here in the Spring 2020 semester. He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, Chancellor Kristensen updated us on the budget situation at UNK, especially in light of another MIAA school cutting $6 million annually and over 50 majors, plus of the COVID-19 aftermath; what CARES Act relief/stimulus money the campus received from the Federal government, including the grants of totaling $1.9 million to Students; a new Capital Campaign on the horizon, and more!

To listen to the interview, click the link to the right.