(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – November 2, 2019

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Fall 2019 semester. He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we chat about this University Village complex, which includes a Regional Engagement and Alumni Center, and how that will transform both the campus and the state as a whole; the National Survey of Student Engagement (NSSE) results that were released in August; Board of Regents meeting this past Friday, which among other agenda items, included the designation of Vice-Admiral Walter “Ted” Carter as the priority candidate for University of Nebraska president; and more!