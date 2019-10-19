(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – October 19, 2019

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” here in the Fall 2019 semester! He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we chat about the rural school teachers who had their names added to the “One Room, One Teacher” Wall of Honor on campus during Homecoming Week; the “Voluntary Separation Incentive Program” being offered to Faculty this Fall; ribbon-cutting and tours of the new LaVonne Kopecky Plambeck Early Childhood Education Center last week, updated details on this building, its size and scope, and how it will benefit the campus and rural Nebraska; and more!