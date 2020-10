Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” program here in the Fall 2020 semester. He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we talk about the Fall 2020 enrollment numbers at UNK; for the 13th straight year that UNK was recognized in a number of U.S. News and World Report’s annual “Best Colleges” rankings; a renewed partnership with College Park at Grand Island; and more!

To listen to this interview, click here.