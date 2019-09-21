(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – September 21, 2019

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Fall 2019 semester. He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we talk about UNK’s census/headcount numbers and the credit hour production that effects the University’s income/revenue side; his thoughts on UNK’s long-term enrollment goal; an update on the Central Community College / UNK “Pathway” co-enrollment partnership program; the campus being once again named in the Top 10 in “U.S. News and World Report’s 2020 Rankings”; an issue with Greek fraternity and sorority housing on campus; and more!