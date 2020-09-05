(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – September 5, 2020

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” program here in the Fall 2020 semester. He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, and several others, as we did a walk-and-talk tour of UNK’s newest academic building – Discovery Hall.

Located on UNK’s west campus, Discovery Hall is a 3-story, 90,000-square-foot, $30 million, facility and is a huge improvement over the Otto C. Olsen building, the 65-year-old industrial arts facility that previously housed a number of programs within the College of Business and Technology.

