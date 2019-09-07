(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen – September 7, 2019

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Fall 2019 semester. He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we get an early peek at the campus’ census/headcount numbers which were taken this past Tuesday and the NU system will release the numbers sometime next week; the importance of the Residence Life team which includes Residence Hall Coordinators, Assistant Hall Directors, and the 50 Resident Assistants who literally live where they work; the Fall fine arts schedule, which includes the band, “Concerts on the Platte” Faculty recitals, and others; and more!