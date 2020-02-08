(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNK Chancellor, Doug Kristensen

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2020 semester. He’s once again joined by Doug Kristensen, the Chancellor of the University of Nebraska at Kearney.

This week, we talk about a workshop UNK will host to advance and prioritize information and analysis in the 2019 Blueprint Nebraska report; the upcoming John C. Marienau Symposium on the Morality of Capitalism focusing on “How Market Forces and Technology Will Change Rural Health Care” the keynote from UNMC Chancellor, Dr. Jeffrey Gold; a review of the many projects across campus that have long been completed and those yet to come; and more!

To listen to this interview, click the link to the right.