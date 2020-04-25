(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNL Chancellor, Dr. Ronnie Green – April 25, 2020

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2020 semester. He’s once again joined by a special guest, Dr. Ronnie Green, the Chancellor of University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

With the impact of the COVID-19 virus everywhere, Dr. Green walks us through the response, how things evolved, how things stand now on the UNL campus, and potential future planning ahead; the number of challenges and the success stories that you he has seen; and more!

To listen to this interview, click the link to the right.