(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNL Chancellor, Dr. Ronnie Green – February 1, 2020

BY Brandon Benitz | February 1, 2020
(Chancellor Dr. Ronnie Green courtesy of UNL)

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2020 semester.  He’s once again joined by a special guest – Dr. Ronnie Green, the Chancellor of University of the Nebraska–Lincoln.

This week, we chat about Dr. Green’s October trip to Washington D.C.; how the UNL tractor testing station works to keep agricultural producers safe; a preview of his annual State of the University address;  the top 2-3 items on his agenda for the Spring 2020 semester; and more!

