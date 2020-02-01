(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNL Chancellor, Dr. Ronnie Green – February 1, 2020

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2020 semester. He’s once again joined by a special guest – Dr. Ronnie Green, the Chancellor of University of the Nebraska–Lincoln.

This week, we chat about Dr. Green’s October trip to Washington D.C.; how the UNL tractor testing station works to keep agricultural producers safe; a preview of his annual State of the University address; the top 2-3 items on his agenda for the Spring 2020 semester; and more!

