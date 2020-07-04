class="post-template-default single single-post postid-470622 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNL Chancellor, Dr. Ronnie Green – July 4, 2020

BY Brandon Benitz | July 4, 2020
(Chancellor Dr. Ronnie Green courtesy of UNL)

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2020 semester.  He’s once again joined by a special guest, Dr. Ronnie Green, the Chancellor of University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

This week, Chancellor Green chats about the plans for the upcoming Fall semester; an update on the construction that continues across the UNL campus; how some new initiatives and commissions  on campus work to make UNL a more open and inclusive environment for everyone; what the 4th of July means to him; what will the Green family be up to this weekend; and more!

To listen to this interview, click the link to the right.

 

