(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNL Chancellor, Dr. Ronnie Green – October 5, 2019

BY Brandon Benitz | October 5, 2019
(Chancellor Dr. Ronnie Green courtesy of UNL)

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” segment here in the Fall 2019 semester.  This week, he’s once again joined by a special guest, Dr. Ronnie Green, the Chancellor at University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

There is a lot to talk about this week!  Brandon and Dr. Green chat about the census/headcount numbers for the UNL campus; his goals on growing enrollment there; all those ways UNL is connected with, & contributes to, the State Fair and Husker Harvest Days; some major gifts that will allow for significant expansion of Nebraska Engineering, Husker athletics, and others; the Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs candidates that will be coming to campus, what that position looks like and what he’s looking for in a successful candidate; and more!

 

© 2019 Nebraska Rural Radio Association. All rights reserved. Republishing, rebroadcasting, rewriting, redistributing prohibited. Copyright Information
