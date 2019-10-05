(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNL Chancellor, Dr. Ronnie Green – October 5, 2019

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” segment here in the Fall 2019 semester. This week, he’s once again joined by a special guest, Dr. Ronnie Green, the Chancellor at University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

There is a lot to talk about this week! Brandon and Dr. Green chat about the census/headcount numbers for the UNL campus; his goals on growing enrollment there; all those ways UNL is connected with, & contributes to, the State Fair and Husker Harvest Days; some major gifts that will allow for significant expansion of Nebraska Engineering, Husker athletics, and others; the Executive Vice Chancellor for Academic Affairs candidates that will be coming to campus, what that position looks like and what he’s looking for in a successful candidate; and more!