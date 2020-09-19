(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNL Chancellor, Dr. Ronnie Green – September 19, 2020

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Fall 2020 semester. He’s once again joined by a special guest, Dr. Ronnie Green, the Chancellor of University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

This week, we talk about the Fall enrollment numbers at UNL; we go “inside the locker room” to learn about how the process unfolded where the Big 10 conference reversed course and allowed football this Fall; the visit a few weeks ago by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue and others; the recent budget announcement and its impact on the UNL campus; and more!

