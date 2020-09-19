class="post-template-default single single-post postid-486064 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNL Chancellor, Dr. Ronnie Green – September 19, 2020

BY Brandon Benitz | September 19, 2020
(Chancellor Dr. Ronnie Green courtesy of UNL)

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Fall 2020 semester.  He’s once again joined by a special guest, Dr. Ronnie Green, the Chancellor of University of Nebraska–Lincoln.

This week, we talk about the Fall enrollment numbers at UNL; we go “inside the locker room” to learn about how the process unfolded where the Big 10 conference reversed course and allowed football this Fall; the visit a few weeks ago by U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Sonny Perdue and others; the recent budget announcement and its impact on the UNL campus; and more!

To listen to this interview, click the link to the right.

 

