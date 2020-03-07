(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor, with UNMC and UNO Chancellor, Dr. Jeffrey Gold – March 7, 2020

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2020 semester. He’s once again joined by a special guest, the Chancellor of both the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Dr. Jeffrey Gold.

This week, we talked about his agenda and biggest takeaways from the past 3 NU Board of Regents; the December unveiling early plans for the construction of a new, state-of-the-art facility, scheduled to take shape over the next decade and another record for research funding from external sources at UNMC; an update on the CoVID-19/coronavirus and how UNMC is leading the way to combat it; UNO’s announcement of a record-breaking, 10-year, $36 million grant from the Department of Homeland Security to become the home to a “Center of Excellence for Terrorism Prevention and Counterterrorism Research”; and more!

To listen to this interview, click the link to the right.