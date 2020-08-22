(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor”, with UNO and UNMC Chancellor, Dr. Jeffrey Gold – August 22, 2020

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Summer 2020 semester. He’s once again joined by a special guest, the Chancellor of both the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Dr. Jeffrey Gold.

This week, we talk about a recent quote Dr. Gold gave about the importance of wearing a mask and the national debate between public health and personal liberties; the creation of the University of Nebraska Center for Intelligent Health Care and how it will help rural Nebraska; how the University’s recent budget announcement will impact both the UNO and UNMC campuses; and more!

To listen to this interview, click the link to the right.