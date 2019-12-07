(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNO and UNMC Chancellor, Dr. Jeffrey Gold – December 7, 2019

Brandon Benitz continues his weekly “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Fall 2019 semester. He’s we’re joined by a special guest, the Chancellor of both the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Dr. Jeffrey Gold.

This week, Dr. Gold chats about the NU Board of Regents meeting back in late October; his most recent open campus forum for Students, Faculty, Staff, and the general public; UNO’s recent “Best for Vets: Colleges 2020” ranking; both UNO and UNMC’s involvement in the ‘Commit to Complete’ campaign; and more!