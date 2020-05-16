(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNO and UNMC Chancellor, Dr. Jeffrey Gold – May 16, 2020

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Spring 2020 semester. He’s once again joined by a special guest, the Chancellor of both the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Dr. Jeffrey Gold.

This week, we talk about the response, how things evolved, how things stand now on both the UNO and UNMC campuses, and potential future planning ahead for both as they relate to COVID-19; some success stories that he has seen; the latest on what UNMC is doing to help bring an end to this pandemic; and more!

