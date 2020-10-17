(Audio) “Chat with the Chancellor” with UNO and UNMC Chancellor, Dr. Jeffrey Gold – October 17, 2020

Brandon Benitz continues his “Chat with the Chancellor” series here in the Fall 2020 semester. He’s once again joined by a special guest, the Chancellor of both the University of Nebraska Medical Center and the University of Nebraska at Omaha, Dr. Jeffrey Gold.

This week, we talk about the past two Board of Regents meetings since our last “Chat”; a breakdown of the enrollment numbers at both UNO and UNMC; both Omaha campuses’ involvement in the new $92 million National Strategic Research Initiative contract awarded to the NU-system; the opening earlier this week of the Davis Global Center in Omaha and how that will benefit rural Nebraska; and more!

