(Audio) Communities welcome aquaponic farm walls

On June 17, four aquaponic growing farm walls took root in Goshen County, Wyo. with two in Torrington, one in Lingle, and another in Ft. Laramie.

The project began in February, when Sandy Hoehn, Goshen County Economic Development community development director, wrote a grant for farm walls through the Wyoming Business Council.

The farm wall grants are funded through the United States Department of Agriculture’s Specialty Crop Grant and administered by the Wyoming Department of Agriculture.

