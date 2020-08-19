(AUDIO) Cozad’s United Way Ends Affiliation with United Way Worldwide, New Name is Charitable Fund of Cozad.

Find the full interview with Executive Director Pam Reicks here.

COZAD, NE – Cozad’s United way ended their affiliation with United Way Worldwide effective March 17, 2020 and the board of directors decided on the new name: Charitable Fund of Cozad.

The Cozad United Way Board of Directors has voted to end affiliation with United Way Worldwide effective March 17, 2020. The Board has voted on a new name for the organization, which will now be known as the Charitable Fund of Cozad.

One Hundred percent of all donations made to the former Cozad United Way have always been passed on to the agencies we support. This policy is the cornerstone of our organization.

After receiving news of a large increase in dues this year that threatened our ability to maintain that policy, the Board voted to end affiliation with United Way Worldwide. The mission of the Charitable Fund of Cozad is the same mission of the former Cozad United Way which is: to unite people and resources to build a stronger, healthier and more compassionate community.

Aside from our new name and a new logo, it is our intention that the Charitable Fund of Cozad will carry on the same role as the Cozad United Way, we will continue to have the same Board members, the same building, the same executive director, Pam Reicks, and the same unwavering commitment to serving our community.

The address of the Charitable Fund of Cozad is PO Box 233, Cozad, NE 69130, the phone number is (308)784-2804.

