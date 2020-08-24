(AUDIO) Cozad’s Wilson Public Library Receives Grant from Nebraska Arts Council

Find the full interview here.

COZAD, NE – The Nebraska Arts Council awarded a $710 grant to Cozad’s Wilson Public Library earlier this month. In celebration of International Dot Day, Wilson Public Library is using the grant to bring Nebraska State Poet Matt Mason to Cozad Middle and High school English classes virtually.

Mason will talk with the students on September 10 and 11 about slam poetry.

Matt Mason is based out of Omaha and is the Executive Director of the Nebraska Writers Collective, which brought Louder Than a Bomb teen poetry festival to Omaha in 2011 and is now in more than 42 Nebraska and Iowa schools.

Wilson Public Library Director Laurie Yocom says, “We just want to be able to give kids in particular, a bigger, open door to the rest of the world. Probably a lot of them haven’t heard of slam poetry. We thought this will be a good way to invest in the community.”

Yocom also mentions with Cozad being the home of artist Robert Henri, the library focuses on the arts during the month of September in celebration of International Dot Day, and has done so for the last seven years.