(Audio) Dawson County Sheriff’s Office responds to Coronavirus threat

Dawson County — As the coronavirus spreads across the country, it’s changed nearly all phases of society. Nothing seems to be exempt including procedures at jails, prisons and detention centers.

Lt. Shane Tilson is Jail Administrator at the Dawson County Sheriff’s Office. Lieutenant Tilson talks about a few of the changes he’s been involved in implementing…

Lt. Tilson says in order to protect inmates and staff, extra care is taken when an inmate goes through the intake process…

Tilson says the jail nurse has done a great job of keeping the staff and inmates aware of the coronavirus and the need to be safe.

Tilson says heightened awareness has resulted in extra cleaning and disinfecting of the facility. Tilson says cleaning supplies are being made available to inmates to reduce the risk of infection.

On a recent morning, there were 86 inmates in the jail, a decrease of 15-20 inmates from average.