(AUDIO) Dresses With Power Raises Over $1,000 for First Aid for Healthy Kids

BY KRVN News | March 9, 2020
LEXINGTON, NE – The last two weekends students in the Lexington Public School system were able walk away with a dress for the 2020 prom just by donating any amount of their choice to Dresses With Power.

Nearly 150 dresses were donated to Dresses With Power and about 75 of those went out the door with LPS students.

All proceeds went to the LPS student fund called First Aid for Healthy Kids. Krisy O’Meara, a social worker for Lexington school system says, “any student that attends Lexington Public Schools is eligible to use some of this fund to go to a doctor.”

Some of the remain dresses were sold to local stores and those proceeds also went to First Aid for Healthy Kids.

 

