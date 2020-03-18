(AUDIO) Finding New Solutions for Fitness and Nutrition in Quarantine

As businesses begin to close their doors in local communities, so are private and public exercise facilities. This can cause a big issue in the members of communities to accommodate for their fitness needs.

Dr. Greg Brown, a professor of Exercise Science at the University of Nebraska at Kearney, spoke with the Rural Radio Network about what individuals can do to continue to meet their health goals.

“It starts with portion control,” said Brown. “Most people don’t realize how much you can stretch your grocery cart. A regular serving of beef is about the size of a deck of card.”

Brown also adds that shopping during the outbreak should be focused on nutritional value rather than convenience:

Other recommendations include finding at least 10 minutes, three times a day for regular activity. While it doesn’t necessarily need to be a full exercise regimen, staying active will help in building general immunity from illness.

“Taking a walk outdoors, playing with your kids in creative ways, or just doing a complete top-to-bottom cleaning of your home will help get your heart rate up and keep you active,” said Brown.

