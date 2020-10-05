class="post-template-default single single-post postid-489253 single-format-standard group-blog masthead-fixed full-width singular wpb-js-composer js-comp-ver-6.2.0 vc_responsive"
(AUDIO) Fire destroys shed at auto salvage business Friday | KRVN Radio

(AUDIO) Fire destroys shed at auto salvage business Friday

BY Dave Schroeder | October 5, 2020
(AUDIO) Fire destroys shed at auto salvage business Friday
The building in the background on the H & H Auto Parts property west of Cozad was destroyed Friday afternoon in a fire. (Courtesy Kelly Ninas, Tri-City Tribune)

Click here to hear interview with Fire Chief Jason Schneider

 

Cozad Fire & Rescue was paged around 2:30pm Friday to a “fully engulfed structure fire” at H & H Auto Parts located just west of Cozad along Highway 30. Fire Chief Jason Schneider said they rolled two pumpers and a tender truck, then immediately paged Gothenburg Volunteer Fire Department for more water and firefighters.

Schneider describes the structure as a “tear-down building” where salvaged vehicles are disassembled. It contained gas tanks, tires and aluminum parts which made the fire “really hot”.

The building was totally destroyed and some siding on the main building was also melted. Schneider was grateful for help from the private sector as well with water trucks from Nutrien AG Solutions of Cozad and Richeson Well Service in Gothenburg.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office. The owners expressed appreciation to all involved, in a Facebook post, including their employees in the initial attack on the building with fire extinguishers.

 

 

