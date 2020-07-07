(AUDIO) Local Meat Lockers Reserve Spots for Purchased 4-H Livestock from Furnas Co. Fair.

Click here for interview.

This summer’s 4-H Fairs are sparse but many are still planning to go on. Among those is the Furnas County Fair, July 14 – 18th, and the fair board and 4-H committees have found a way to make buying 4-h livestock and processing them easier at this years 4-H sale on July 17th.

As meat prices rise, more people are turning to meat lockers to save money while prices remain high in stores. To avoid waiting months out to process their purchase the Furnas County Fair 4-H Sale Committee and local meat lockers have reserved spots for those buyers.

Local lockers participating include: American Butchers, Oxford Locker, Steakmaster and Harlan County Meat Processor.

Fair Board and 4-H Sale Committee member Steve Hunt says,”with the prices and everything the way that they are in stores I think it would be very competitive for people to get fresh, home grown beef, pork, lamb or goat if they so choose.”

The sale committee will also be providing transportation of livestock to the meat locker for those buyers.